TCA to host friendly cricket match between Bengal Tigers and TCA XI

Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 2 : The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) is set to host a T10 friendly match for the first time in the state, bringing Bengal Tigers to play against the TCA XI. The inaugural match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 3, at the Kamalpur Cricket Ground in Dhalai District.

TCA Secretary Subrata Dey, while overseeing preparations today, toldthat this event marks a significant leap in Tripura's sporting calendar. "Such a match of national standard is being played for the first time in the Dhalai district, and it is expected to draw thousands of enthusiastic cricket fans," Dey said.

The match will be inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, a sports enthusiast who has consistently promoted athletic and youth initiatives in the state. "The CM's participation adds immense value, reflecting his vision for an Ek Tripura, Shreshtha Tripura, and Nasha Mukt Tripura," added Dey.

TCA has also announced plans to identify and nurture cricketing talent from the remotest corners of the state. "We want to bring forward hidden talent and give them the right platform to shine. This match is just the beginning of a broader vision," Dey said.

Following the Kamalpur face-off, the T20 match between the Bengal Tigers and TCA XI will be held on August 4, 2025, at the iconic MBB Stadium in Agartala.

Cricket fever is expected to grip Tripura over the weekend, with thousands anticipated to attend the matches, energizing the state's sporting atmosphere like never before.

