Team Bangladesh hold first practice session ahead of 1st Test against India in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 : Team Bangladesh held their first practice session on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the first Test match against India.

Bangladesh is currently in top form, having whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 to win their first Test series on Pakistani soil. The team secured a commanding 10-wicket victory in the first Test, followed by a six-wicket win in the second.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took to their official X handle and shared a small clip of the Bengal Tigers hitting the ground.

In the video, the players were seen doing their net practice in Chennai.

Earlier on Sunday, Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh landed in Chennai for their first Test match against India at the iconic Chepauk Stadium, which will be starting on September 19.

Speaking at the pre-departure press conference in Dhaka, Najmul acknowledged that the series against India will be challenging. However, he added that the team is feeling "extra confidence" following their victory over Pakistan.

"It will be a challenging series, but we have the extra confidence from the Pakistan series. I think the whole country shares that confidence now. Every series is an opportunity. We want to win both Tests, but we need to stick to our process. If we do our job, we can get a good result," Najmul Hossain was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place in Kanpur, from September 27.

Currently, India leads the WTC standings with a points percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series include Bangladesh (two Tests at home), New Zealand (three Tests at home), and Australia (five Tests away).

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

