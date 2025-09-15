"Team did what it thought": Sourav Ganguly reflects on handshake row after Ind-Pak Asia Cup clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 15 : Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly weighed in on the Indian team's decision to refuse handshakes with Pakistan during their clash in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup, saying the team did what they felt was right.

The highlight of the match occurred after the game, as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his batting partner Shivam Dube walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistan team, and the skipper dedicated the win to the armed forces, while expressing solidarity with the Pahalgam victims during the Asia Cup clash with Pakistan on Sunday.

The India-Pakistan rivalry got another chapter in its storied history. With the match being the first between the two nations since the Pahalgam terror attacks on India back in April and consequent launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-sponsored terror, the tensions were at an all-time high.

Team India, battling backlash for even going ahead with the match in the multi-nation tournament, restricted Pakistan to 127/9. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma's heroics with the bat were the highlights as India secured an easy seven-wicket win.

While speaking to ANI, Sourav Ganguly said, "The team did what it thought. Terrorism should not happen. Be it India, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine, or Qatar. What happened in Bangladesh should not happen. Sports is different. Not everyone plays sports, and the majority of people who get killed are not sportsmen. They are normal people. So I think this should not happen."

Earlier today, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi demanded "immediate removal" of the match referee of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, Andy Pycroft, "over the violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws."

Speaking on the incident, Naqvi wrote on X, "The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup."

Following the match, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha chose not to attend the post-match presentation, and for the press conference, head coach Mike Hesson was sent to face the media.

