Team India achieves 1,000 run aggregate for first time in a Test match

Birmingham [UK], July 5 : Team India touched a historic milestone, securing an aggregate of 1,000 runs in a Test match during the second Test against England at Birmingham.

It was runs and records galore for Team India as the visitors managed 587 all out and 427/6 declared across both innings, making it only the sixth instance when a team scored over 1,000 runs combined in a Test.

The highest is England's aggregate of 1,131 runs against the West Indies in 1930 at Kingston, scoring 849 and 272/9 declared in the third Test, which ended in a draw. The series also ended in a 1-1 draw.

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, a 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

Only once has India set a higher fourth innings target in a Test - 616 vs New Zealand in Wellington in 2009. Only once has England been asked to chase a higher target in a home Test - 707 by Australia at the Oval in a timeless Test at the Oval in 1934.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor