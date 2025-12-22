Team India and KKR speedster Harshit Rana celebrates 24th birthday

New Delhi [India], December 22 : Team India pacer Harshit Rana celebrated his 24th birthday on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its social media handle to wish the speedster on his birthday.

"2025 ICC Champions Trophy and 2025 Asia Cup winner. Here's wishing Team India speedster Harshit Rana a very happy birthday," BCCI said in a post on X.

Harshit Rana, a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has represented India in two Tests, 11 ODIs, and six T20Is. While he has taken just four wickets in three Test innings at an average of 50.75, his performances in ODIs and T20Is have been far more encouraging.

In five T20I innings, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 24.71. Rana has taken 20 wickets in 11 ODI innings at an average of 25.55.

In the recently concluded five-match India vs South Africa T20I series, Rana featured in just one game, where he claimed two wickets in four overs, giving away 24 runs, at an average of 17.

Coming to his domestic cricket records, in 14 first-class matches, he has taken 50 wickets. In List A cricket, he has 52 wickets in 30 matches at an economy rate of under six runs per over, and in T20s, he has 50 wickets in 41 innings.

Harshit Rana made his IPL debut in the 2022 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has been representing the franchise since. In 34 IPL appearances, he has taken 40 wickets at an average of 25.72, maintaining a consistent economy rate of 25.72.

Rana has also shown his capability with the bat on several occasions. His highest T20I score of 35 came against Australia in the second match of the three-game series between India and Australia held in October-November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor