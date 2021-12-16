Team India arrives in South Africa safely amid Omicron threat

Team India squad have arrived in South Africa after serving a 3 day isolation in Mumbai. The Indian board shared a few pictures of the Indian players from the airport. In the pictures shared by the BCCI, the players were seen fully masked with face shields. Despite the Omicron scare in South Africa, the Indian team will not undergo a hard quarantine. The team will most likely be in isolation for just a day, as per reports.

They will be tested thrice during their isolation and then enter a Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) following the results. “Team India will quarantine upon arrival and will be released following the results of the arrival COVID-19 tests that will take place when the team arrives at their hotel. As long as it takes for the arrival Covid-19 test results to come out. No longer than a day,” a CSA spokesperson had told InsideSport on Tuesday.