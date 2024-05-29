Team India Begin Preparations for T20 World Cup 2024 in New York (See Pics)

The Indian cricket team has begun preparations in New York for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and the United States starting June 1.

The first group of Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, arrived in New York a few days ago. They have now started training for the mega-event. Bumrah shared photos on social media showing the cricketers jogging and training on the ground.

India is in Group A with rivals Pakistan, co-hosts USA, Ireland and Canada. Their World Cup campaign will start against Ireland in New York on June 5. India's only T20 World Cup title came in 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership, defeating Pakistan in the Johannesburg final.

