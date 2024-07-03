Team India depart from Barbados in special flight, to arrive in Delhi tomorrow

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 3 : The T20 World Cup winner Team India departed from Barbados on Wednesday in a special flight after they found themselves stranded in the country due to airport closure amid Hurricane Beryl's impact.

A special flight of Air India on Wednesday landed at Barbados Airport to ferry home the T20 cricket World Cup champions. The Rohit-Sharma-led team is expected to land in New Delhi on Thursday.

The special flight arranged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah will also be carrying members of Indian media, who had gone to cover the tournament.

Just hours after their T20 WC win, Men in Blue were forced to stay confined inside their hotel rooms as the hurricane made landfall in Barbados on Sunday and a curfew was imposed for the safety of people. Electricity and water supply were also affected.

In the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

