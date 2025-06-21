Team India, England arrive at Headingley, Leeds ahead of Day 2 of first Test

Leeds [UK], June 21 : Team India and England arrived at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday ahead of the start of the second day's play of the first Test of the five-match series between both sides.

First came the visitors, the Indian Cricket Team, and then came the hosts, England. The players seen in the visuals from the Shubman Gill-led side were Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel and the supporting staff from a car, whereas for the Three Lions, head coach Brendon McCullum and Test captain Ben Stokes were seen entering the stadium through a walk.

Later, the remaining squad of both India and England arrived at the stadium on a team bus.

Recapping Day 1 of Leeds Test, a composed century from debutant captain Shubman Gill, a fluent ton by Yashasvi Jaiswal, and a measured innings from vice-captain Rishabh Pant powered India to a dominant 359/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley on Friday.

Jaiswal joined former Indian skipper, Saurav Ganguly (131 at Lord's, 1996), Vijay Manjrekar (133 at Leeds, 1952), Sandeep Patil (129* at Manchester, 1982) and Murali Vijay (146 at Nottingham, 2014) to score Test ton in their first Test innings on English soil.

Jaiswal achieved this feat in his outing against England on Day 1 of the first test of the five-test match series on Friday at Leeds Headingley. This is also the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

Among players who have played at least five Tests and scored at least 500 runs against England, Jaiswal has the highest average. In six Tests, he has scored 813 runs across 10 innings at an average of 90.33, with three centuries and fifties each.

He is the seventh Indian batter to score a century at Headingley. This century of Jaiswal is fifth of his test career, and it is worth noting none of his five tons have come against Asian nations.

Notably, he has slammed a century on his maiden Test outings in Australia, the West Indies and England.

Three of his centuries have come against England, and one each against Australia and the West Indies. Jaiswal was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes right after Tea on Day 1 for 101 runs, his innings included 16 fours and a six.

