Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seen with KKR Bag During His First Training Session (Watch Video)

Newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen carrying a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bag during Team India’s training session ahead of their T20I series against Sri Lanka. Gambhir, who recently took over as head coach following Rahul Dravid’s tenure, was seen deboarding the team bus with a bag emblazoned with the KKR logo. The former India captain and KKR player was headed to the practice session, where he joined the team for training.

In another clip, newly appointed T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was spotted coming down the steps and quickly heading to the practice field. Yadav, along with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, was eager to begin preparations for the upcoming series.

Gambhir and Yadav share a strong connection from their time together at Kolkata Knight Riders, where Gambhir was the captain and Yadav served as vice-captain. Their rapport is expected to be beneficial as they lead the Indian team into this new era.

The Indian National Cricket Team arrived in Sri Lanka on July 22 for a white-ball series that includes three T20I matches starting on July 27, followed by three ODIs beginning on August 2. The T20I series against Sri Lanka will mark the first major assignment for both Gambhir as head coach and Yadav as the full-time T20I captain.