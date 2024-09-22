Team India holds top spot on WTC 2023-25 points table after win over Bangladesh in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 : Following Team India's massive 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test match of the two-game series, Rohit Sharma's side continued to lead in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

India stands at a point percentage of 71.67 and holds the top spot after Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and England.

India consolidated their advantage at the top of #WTC25 standings with a comprehensive win in Chennai 💪#INDvBAN 📝: https://t.co/giMNVpnYwv pic.twitter.com/BHlzqHq9ey— ICC (@ICC) September 22, 2024

Recapping the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah and Akash Deep broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Bangladesh was bundled out for 149 runs in their first inning and trailed by 227 runs.

In their second innings, India once again lost their top-order quickly and was struggling at 67/3. But centuries from Gill and Rishabh Pant helped them reach 287/4 before the innings was declared. Bangladesh was set a massive 515 to win.

Bangladesh started off the run-chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam putting up a 62-run opening stand. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto held the innings together as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were among the wickets. At the end of day three, Bangladesh was 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan unbeaten.

On the final day, Ashwin and Jadeja ran through the Bangladesh line-up, bundling them out for 228 runs, with Shanto playing a fighting knock of 82 in 127 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

Ashwin ended the inning with figures of 6/88, while Jadeja took 3/58. Bumrah got one wicket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor