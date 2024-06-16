Team India New Coach: Gautam Gambhir To Pick His Own Support Staff, BCCI To Make Official Announcement Soon

Gautam Gambhir is set to be officially announced as Team India's new coach by the end of June, according to a new report. It further adds that Gambhir, who will be signing a contract with the BCCI until the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup, will pick his own support staff members.

According to report in Dainik Bhaskar, Gambhir's appointment will be made official by the BCCI in the coming days. After being approached by the BCCI, Gambhir accepted the offer, but laid down a few demands, which have been accepted by the board."We have held talks with Gambhir to become the head coach of the Indian team. He will replace the outgoing Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup," a BCCI source privy of the developments told Dainik Bhaskar.

The report also added that Gambhir told the BCCI that he would accept the job if he gets to decide the support staff. His demand was accepted and the board will make an official announcement on Gambhir's appointment as head coach later this month. When Ravi Shastri was the head coach, Vikram Rathour had replaced Sanjay Bangar as the batting coach. Rathour managed to keep his place in the support staff even after Dravid replaced Shastri as the head coach. Gambhir was part of India's T20 World Cup winning team in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup side.

Currently, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip are the bowling and fielding coach, respectively. The report also revealed that Gambhir will not only make changes to the support staff, but also in the team.Under Gambhir's mentorship, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL 2024 title. His leadership at KKR has been widely praised, contributing to his rising profile as a top coaching candidate.