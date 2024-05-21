Team India New Head Coach: BCCI Seeks MS Dhoni's Help To Convince Former Kiwi Skipper To Replace Rahul Dravid

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reached out to Mahendra Singh Dhoni to help persuade CSK coach Stephen Fleming to take on the role of Team India's head coach, replacing Rahul Dravid. According to the Hindustan Times, Fleming was the BCCI's top choice for the position following the T20 World Cup, but the former New Zealand captain expressed hesitation about committing until 2027.Sources quoted by HT revealed that while Fleming did not reject the offer outright, he voiced concerns about the contract's duration. As a result, the BCCI began exploring other options, including Gautam Gambhir, Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, and Mahela Jayawardene.

Despite ongoing discussions with these candidates, the BCCI remains hopeful about Fleming and has enlisted Dhoni's help to convince him. A BCCI source stated, "Fleming hasn't said no. He has expressed his concerns about the tenure of the contract, which is nothing unusual. Even Rahul Dravid wasn't keen in the beginning, but he was persuaded. It shouldn't be a surprise if the same thing happens with Fleming. And who better than MS Dhoni to do the job?"

The Indian Express reported that the BCCI is interested in Fleming due to his management skills and achievements. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan denied any such discussions, stating, "I have not heard anything like this. There has been no communication from Stephen Fleming to CSK either."Additionally, reports suggest that VVS Laxman, the head coach at the National Cricket Academy, is also unwilling to take up the role. On May 16, the BCCI officially invited applications for the position, with a deadline set for May 27. BCCI secretary Jay Shah noted that if Rahul Dravid wishes to extend his tenure, he will need to submit a new application.