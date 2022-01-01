Team India rings in New Year at Centurion; Ashwin, Kohli, Anushka celebrate

Centurion, Jan 1 Team India players and support staff celebrated the arrival of the New Year in style at their team hotel here.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared a group photo on social media.

All the member of the squad, including Test captain Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid, could be seen enjoying the mood in the camp during the celebrations.

"New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear," Ashwin said in his social media post.

There was also a video shared by Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma where it can be seen that the team is celebrating the New Year with a cake as well.

India recently scripted history in South Africa, becoming the first Asian team to defeat the Proteas in Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led side won the Boxing Day Test by 113 runs.

