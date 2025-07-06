Team India secures biggest away Test win by runs, Gill becomes youngest Indian skipper to secure overseas victory in long format

Birmingham [UK], July 6 : India created history with a 336-run win over England in the second Test at Birmingham as not only did they secure their first-ever win at Edgbaston but also secured their biggest Test win away from home in terms of runs.

Skipper Shubman Gill, pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were the frontline warriors of a team effort as Team India levelled the series, overcoming the Birmingham blues with a win that would be remembered for ages.

This is India's biggest win away from home, outdoing their 318-run win over West Indies at North Sound back in 2016, while they defended a total of 419. Jasprit Bumrah took a memorable five-wicket haul in the match, and Ajinkya Rahane was the 'Player of the Match' with scores of 81 and 102.

Also, Gill, besides breaking what seemed like an endless list of records while batting, made history as a captain as well. Aged 25 years & 301 days, Shubman Gill becomes the youngest Indian captain to win a Test overseas; the previous youngest was Sunil Gavaskar (26y 202d) vs NZ in Auckland in 1976.

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, an 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run-chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer.

Gill took home the 'Player of the Match' award and India levelled the series 1-1.

