Team India skipper Rohit Sharma poses with T20 WC trophy

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 1 : Team India skipper Rohit Sharma posed with the T20 World Cup trophy at a beach in Barbados on Monday.

The Men in Blue won the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after beating South Africa by seven runs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures of Rohit where he was seen posing with the prestigious trophy on the beach.

"A billion dreams, a billion emotions, and a billion smiles! Mission accomplished. World Cup conquered. We are World Champions. Hey, Captain! You've done it," BCCI wrote on X while sharing the pictures.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

