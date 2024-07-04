Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Streaming: Meeting with PM Narendra Modi and Victory Parade at Mumbai Marine Drive

Mumbai, July 04: Excitement is at its peak as Team India, the new T20 World Champions, has arrived at Delhi Airport. Fans across the nation are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes. The team will participate in a cake-cutting ceremony in a grand celebration and later meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After That Team India is arriving in Mumbai for the Grand Victory Parade Celebration from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium. (Also Read: Team India Victory Parade: Rohit Sharma Invites Fans to Celebrate T20 World Cup 2024 Win at Marine Drive - Details Inside)

The victorious Team India landed at Delhi Airport amidst a sea of fans and media. The team was welcomed with traditional Indian hospitality, with flower garlands and enthusiastic cheers. The players, satisfied with their recent triumph, expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support from their fans.



Watch Team India Arrival Video:



#WATCH | "T20 World Cup Champions have arrived in New Delhi" tweets BCCI



(Source: BCCI) pic.twitter.com/2tUeFAy53c — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

Members of the T20 World Cup-winning Team India were greeted with the festive sounds of dhol beats as they arrived at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi from Barbados, celebrating their triumph with joyous dance and revelry.#LokmatTimes TeamIndia #T20WorldCup#Cricket#CricketFanspic.twitter.com/LQXwzrt6em— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 4, 2024

Following the celebrations at the airport, Team India will head to the Prime Minister's residence for an exclusive meeting with PM Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is expected to congratulate the team on their exceptional performance and discuss their journey to becoming world champions at 12 PM Today. This meeting highlights the significance of their victory and the pride it brings to the nation.



Watch Team India Meets PM Narendra Modi Live Streaming Here:





