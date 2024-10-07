Team India to Participate in Hong Kong Sixes 2024

Cricket Hong Kong has announced the much-anticipated return of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, set to take place from November 1 to 3 at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

HK6 is back from 1st to… pic.twitter.com/P5WDkksoJn — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) October 7, 2024

The high-scoring, six-a-side international cricket tournament, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is making a comeback after a seven-year hiatus. It first began in 1993 and has gained popularity for its unique format and high-scoring matches. Notably, each player, except the wicket-keeper, is required to bowl one over.

Cricket Hong Kong took to X to express excitement about India's participation, stating, "Team India is gearing up to smash it out of the park at HK6! Prepare for explosive power hitting and a storm of sixes that will electrify the crowd!"

The tournament has featured several cricket legends in the past, including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Warne, MS Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, and Glenn Maxwell. South Africa, England, and Pakistan are the most successful teams, each having won the title five times. South Africa's last victory was in 2017 when they defeated Pakistan in the final.

A total of 18 editions of the tournament have been held. England won the inaugural edition in 1992, while South Africa claimed the most recent title in 2017. Both England and South Africa share the record for the most tournament victories, with five each. India has won the tournament once, in 2005, when they claimed victory against the West Indies by four wickets. Former allrounder Robin Singh led the team during that campaign.

This year's Hong Kong Sixes is scheduled for November 1-3 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground and will feature 12 teams. Alongside India, teams from Australia, Bangladesh, England, Hong Kong, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates will compete.