Team India to tour Zimbabwe for T20I series in July

Harare [Zimbabwe], February 6 : Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that Zimbabwe will host Team India for a five-match T20I series in July.

The series is scheduled to take place from July 6 to 14 in Harare.

"The confirmation of this tour comes after productive discussions between ZC and the BCCI, with the primary objective of fortifying bilateral ties and fostering a spirit of collaboration between the two cricketing boards," ZC said in a statement.

"The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable. Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage," he added.

The first match of the five-game series will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club and the second will be held at the same venue the next day. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at Harare Sports Club.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year. The game of cricket has always immensely benefited from India's influence and dedication to the sport, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the BCCI for committing to tour Zimbabwe once again," ZC Chairman Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani said in an official statement.

"The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it is coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with at the highest level of the game," he added.

