Team India Women’s ODI and T20I Squads Announced for England Tour

BCCI has announced the Indian women's team for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England. The Indian women's team will start the tour of England with a 5-match T20 series. After that, India will play a 3-match ODI series against England. The T20 series will start from June 28 and the first match of the ODI series is scheduled for July 16. The Indian team for the T20 series against England is led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain. The biggest change in the team on the England tour is that Shafali Verma has entered the Indian women's team in the place of Lady Sehwag. Apart from her, Sayali Satghare has also been given a chance in the T20. In the ODIs, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Kranti, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana have got a chance.

The England tour will be important for the Indian women's team in the context of the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup. It is likely that the Indian team for the Women's ODI World Cup to be played at home will be determined from the team selected for the England tour. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the Harman Brigade performs on this tour.

Indian women's team for T20

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrings, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaur, Sayali Satghare.

🚨NEWS - Team India (Senior Women) squads for the upcoming England tour announced 🚨



A look at the squads for T20Is and ODIs 👇#TeamIndia | #ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/lrUMzF09f8 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 15, 2025

Indian Women's ODI Team

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (Wicketkeeper), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare.