Team India’s Upcoming Test Matches: When Will Shubman Gill-Led Team Play Red-Ball Cricket After England Series?

India National Cricket Team Upcoming Cricket Matches: After wrapping up a hard-fought Test series in England, India will take a two-month break from red-ball cricket before returning to action in October as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. India’s next Test assignment will be a two-match home series against West Indies. The first Test is set to begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad, followed by the second Test in Delhi from October 10. The team will then face South Africa in another two-match Test series at home in November. The first match is scheduled in Kolkata from November 14, while the second will be held in Guwahati starting November 22. These will be India’s final Test matches in 2025.

In 2026, India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test in June. The schedule for that fixture is yet to be confirmed. Later that year, India will travel to Sri Lanka in August and to New Zealand in October for two-Test series in each country. These away series will be crucial in the race to reach the WTC final. India’s WTC campaign will end with a marquee five-match Test series at home against Australia, starting January 2027. The detailed schedule for that series is yet to be announced.

India’s Upcoming WTC Test Schedule:

India vs West Indies 1st Test: October 2–6, 2025 (Ahmedabad) 2nd Test: October 10–14, 2025 (Delhi)

India vs South Africa 1st Test: November 14–18, 2025 (Kolkata) 2nd Test: November 22–26, 2025 (Guwahati)

India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test: June 2026 (Home, schedule TBA)

India Tour of Sri Lanka 2 Tests: August 2026 (Schedule TBA)

India Tour of New Zealand 2 Tests: October 2026 (Schedule TBA)

India vs Australia 5 Tests: January 2027 (Home, schedule TBA)



India will be aiming to reach the WTC final for the third time in a row, having finished runners-up in both the 2021 and 2023 editions.

Here is the updated World Test Championship 2025–27 Points Table