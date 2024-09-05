Team New Zealand arrive in Greater Noida for one-off Test match against Afghanistan

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 : Team New Zealand arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan.

The match is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 13. It will be held at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

New Zealand Test skipper Tim Southee, along with star batter Kane Williamson, vice-captain Tom Latham, and other members of the squad, arrived at New Delhi Airport on Thursday morning, from where they travelled to Greater Noida.

Star Afghan all-rounder Rashid Khan will miss the one-off Test against New Zealand due to a back injury, according to ESPNcricinfo. Earlier in July, Rashid sustained the injury while playing in Afghanistan's domestic T20 tournament, the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) for Speen Ghar Tigers (SGT).

The Black Caps have arrived in India with five spin-bowling options. Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, and Glenn Phillips are in the spin department.

Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against New Zealand: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaurrahman Akbar, Shamsurrahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masoud, Farid Ahmad Malik, Naveed Zadran, Khalil Ahmad, Yama Arab.

New Zealand squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan: Tim Southee (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

