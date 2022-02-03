Teams picking Jofra Archer allowed to get his replacements for 2022 season says, BCCI

Jofra Archer missed the IPL 2021 season due to injury as franchises hoped that England pacer would be back in action for the upcoming IPL 2022 season. While Jofra Archer has been added to the IPL auctions he will not be able to take part as he continues his rehab from the elbow injury.Originally, Archer hadn’t registered for the marquee T20 league but he made it to the final list announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, February 1.The addition of Jofra Archer's name to the final list of players up for the IPL 2022 mega auction left many surprised. Now BCCI, has s informed the IPL franchises that Archer will not be among marquee players and his name will only be announced in the accelerated auction. In addition to that, the team buying him won't be allowed to pick his replacement if he doesn't land in India.

"He won't feature in the Marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season," the BCCI has written to IPL franchises, the Cricbuzz has reported.There have been cases of the players being ruled out of a complete season after bagging a deal. With an eye on the future, a few IPL franchises might bid for Archer.The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The 15th edition of the T20 league will be played in March. The Indian Premier League on Tuesday released a statement stating that a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs. Talking about Jofra Archer IPL career, the lanky pacer has played three seasons for Rajasthan Royals and has scalped 46 wickets in 35 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.13.