New Delhi [India], August 21 : Former England cricketer and SIS Pitches international sales director Paul Taylor spoke about the installation of hybrid pitches in India and the benefits of using them.

SIS Grass, the independently researched and approved hybrid grass technology from SIS Pitches, has been providing hybrid cricket pitches globally since 2017. They have installed 750 cricket pitches at more than 130 venues worldwide.

The former all-rounder asserted that the hybrid pitches give up to three times the amount of play on the same pitch as compared to the normal pitch. He further said that he wants to bring this technology to India as it will help them when they play overseas in the future.

"Hybrid pitches give up to three times the amount of play on the same pitch, which is needed in the modern game because there's more and more cricket being played at the top level... It's something, a technology we want to bring to India because it's going to be something that Indian players will play on when they go overseas because the pitches have been installed around the world. We want to bring it to India to help improve the infrastructure that is over here..." Taylor said while speaking to ANI.

Paul Taylor was born on August 8, 1964, at Ashby-de-la-Zouch, in Leicestershire. He is a former cricketer (left-hand batter & left-arm seamer) who has represented England at international level. He has also represented teams like Derbyshire, Northamptonshire, Staffordshire, and Norfolk in England's domestic cricket.

