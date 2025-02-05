Telangana CM announces Rs 1 crore cash reward for India U19 Women's cricketer Gongadi Trisha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met women cricketer Gongadi Trisha and announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for her "brilliant" performance in the India's Under-19 ICC World Cup 2025 triumph.

Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.

Minister P Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, SATs Chairman Shivsena Reddy, CM Secretary Shanwaz Qasim and others are also present at the CM's residence in Jubilee Hills during the meet.

Telangana CM also announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakhs for Dhruti Kesari, a member of the Under-19 World Cup team from Telangana, while Head Coach Nausheen and trainer Shalini are being given Rs 10 lakh each cash prize, according to a statement from Telangana CMO.

"Recently, she performed brilliantly in the Under-19 World Cup and has emerged on the world cricket stage. Trisha, the powerful voice of Telangana, was politely met today. I have announced a reward of one crore rupees on behalf of the state government as a reward for her talent. Wishing Trisha more success in cricket... We have decided to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to Telangana's Dhruti Kesari, a member of the Under-19 World Cup team, team head coach Nausheen, and trainer Shalini," Revanth Reddy wrote on X.

ఇటీవల అండర్ 19 ప్రపంచ కప్ పోటీల్లో అద్భుతంగా రాణించి ప్రపంచ క్రికెట్ వేదిక పై తెలంగాణ సత్తా చాటిన గొంగడి త్రిష ఈ రోజు మర్యాదపూర్వకంగా కలిశారు. ఆమె ప్రతిభకు బహుమతిగా రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం తరపున కోటి రూపాయల నజరానా ప్రకటించాను. క్రికెట్ లో త్రిష మరింతగా రాణించాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తూ…… pic.twitter.com/UXFwhZoemk — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 5, 2025

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

The defending champions produced an all-round display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Earlier on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the women's U19 squad for their ICC World Cup 2025 triumph. India had also won the inaugural edition back in 2023.

