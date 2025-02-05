Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Rs 1 Crore Reward for Gongadi Trisha After Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2025 Win (VIDEO)

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for Gongadi Trisha in recognition of her exceptional performance in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. The Chief Minister congratulated Trisha and wished her continued success in future cricket tournaments representing India.

Watch: Rs 1 crore announced for Gongadi Trisha by the Telangana government. CM Revanth Reddy congratulated her for her performance in the U-19 World Cup and wished her success in representing India. Rs 10 lakh for Telangana’s Drithi Kesari, and Rs 10 lakh each for U-19 World Cup… pic.twitter.com/gmfR2TP7yD — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

CM Revanth Reddy also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for Drithi Kesari from Telangana, a member of the Under-19 World Cup team. Additionally, Head Coach Nooshin and trainer Shalini each received Rs 10 lakh for their significant contributions to the team’s success.

Gongadi Trisha played a key role in India's triumph at the 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final on February 2 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Trisha was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 309 runs at an average of 77.25 and a strike-rate of 147.14.

In the final, Trisha took three wickets for 15 runs and scored an unbeaten 44 to lead India to victory. Her performance helped India restrict South Africa to just 82 runs.

Trisha also became the first player in the tournament’s history to score a century during a match against Scotland. She dedicated her Player of the Tournament award to her father, saying it meant everything to her.

Trisha's impressive all-round performance has made her a standout talent in the Under-19 cricket scene. She was also part of India’s victorious team in the inaugural Women’s U-19 Asia Cup in December 2024.