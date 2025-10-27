Temba Bavuma returns to lead South Africa as squad for India Tests announced

Johannesburg [South Africa], October 27 : Batter Temba Bavuma returns to lead the South Africa side, which will take on India at their home next month, starting from November 14, after recovering from a calf strain which caused him to miss the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title-defence starting series against Pakistan recently.

Having sustained the injury in England during September's ODI series against the Three Lions, Bavuma will build his workload gradually. He will not play any white-ball matches in Pakistan, but will be joining South Africa A to play India A in Bengaluru before joining the main squad. The South Africa four-day games will start from October 30, with Rishabh Pant leading the India A squad.

Bavuma's inclusion is the only change among batters in the squad which toured Pakistan for a 1-1 draw. The one sitting out is David Bedingham, who did not feature at all against Pakistan. Bedingham has played 15 Tests for SA, scoring 828 runs in 26 innings at an average of 36.00, with a century and four fifties. But before his 82 against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, he had gone without a half-century for 12 innings, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The presence of Tony de Zorzi, who made a century and fifty against Pakistan in four innings, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis and Zubayr Hamza does not leave any space for Bedingham to feature.

South Africa's spin trio of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy will be featuring in the series as the core. Maharaj is coming after a nine-wicket haul against Pakistan at Rawalpindi, and Muthuswamy secured the 'Player of the Series' award against Pakistan, for scoring 106 runs, including 89 at Rawalpindi and 11 wickets in Lahore Test.

Prenelan Subrayen, the offspinner who featured in the Lahore Test, finds himself on the sidelines, taking two wickets in that match.

The pace attack consists of superstar pacer Kagiso Rabada, backed by young, rising stars Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen, which adds to the side's batting depth. Lungi Ngidi misses out after not being picked for the Pakistan tour as well.

After the first Kolkata Test, the second Test will take place in Guwahati from November 22. In the white-ball leg, Proteas will also play three ODIs and five T20Is, starting from November 30.

SA Squad for India Tests: Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Dewald Brevis, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer.

