New Delhi [India], October 27 : India's iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished happy birthday with a Bollywood twist to former all-rounder Irfan Pathan as he turned 39 on Friday.

Sachin took to X and wished his former teammate Pathan in a unique style combining his name with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie 'Pathaan' and wrote, "Happy birthday, Irfan. Maze karo aur jhoomte raho kyunki jhoomein jo 'Pathan'...mehfil hi lut jaaye!"

Along with Sachin, Mohammad Kaif also sent love and wishes, "Happy birthday Pathan Saab. Stay happy, stay blessed. Lots of love."

Pathan has been in the limelight even after his retirement as he is one of the renowned commentators. He was once again in the limelight after he danced with star spinner Rashid Khan to celebrate Afghanistan's victory over Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup.

The left-arm all-rounder caught the eye of spectators after he announced his arrival in 2004 with a bang as he left Australia opener Adam Gilchrist bamboozled with an absolute ripper. His inswinger yorker raised questions that Gilchrist had no answers to.

His career has been filled with some iconic moments as he played a match-winning knock with his brother Yusuf Pathan in 2009 in the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka.

Against Pakistan in 2006, Pathan not only became the first Indian pacer to claim a Test match hat-trick but also the first-ever bowler to do so in the opening over of a Test match.

Pathan has featured in 29 Test matches for India, in which he has scored 1,105 runs at an average of 31.57. One century and six fifties have come out of his bat in the longer format. He also has 100 wickets in the format and is only the second Indian bowler to have a Test hat-trick to his name.

In 120 ODI matches, Pathan has scored 1,544 runs at an average of 23.39. The all-rounder has five half-centuries in the format with the best score of 83. He has 173 runs in the 50-over format.

Pathan has also played 24 T20I matches for India, scoring 172 runs at an average of 24.57. His best score in the shortest format is 33*. He also has 28 wickets in the match.

Pathan was also the part of Indian team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and 2013 editions of the ICC Champions Trophy.

