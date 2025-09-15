"Terror must stop, but sports cannot": Ganguly on whether Ind-Pak Asia Cup clash could've been avoided

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 15 : Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday spoke on whether Sunday's India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup could have been avoided, saying that while "terror must stop, sports cannot stop"

The India-Pakistan rivalry got another chapter in its storied history. With the match being the first between the two nations since the Pahalgam terror attacks on India back in April and consequent launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-sponsored terror, the tensions were at an all-time high.

Team India, battling backlash for even going ahead with the match in the multi-nation tournament, restricted Pakistan to 127/9. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma's heroics with the bat were the highlights as India secured an easy seven-wicket win.

The highlight of the match occurred after the match, as the skipper and his batting partner walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistan team, and the skipper dedicated the win to the armed forces, while expressing solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.

Speaking of the match that could have been avoided, Ganguly told the media in Kolkata, "Terror must stop; it is most important, but sports also cannot stop. Terror must stop, not just in India, Pakistan, but all over the world."

On Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodging a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), asking for the removal of match-referee Andy Pycroft over alleged violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws on the spirit of cricket, Ganguly simply said, "Everyone has their own side of the story. That is how it is."

Following the match, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed solidarity with Pahalgam terror attack victims and dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and lauded their efforts in combating the Pakistan-sponsored terror, most notably the launch of Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of April's Pahalgam terror attacks.

"Just wanted to say something. Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," Suryakumar said after the win in the post-match interview.

Following that in the press conference, on being asked about handshake being against the sportsman spirit, Suryakumar had replied, "I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack. We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible."

In the aftermath of the incident, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi on Monday demanded "immediate removal" of the match referee of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, Andy Pycroft, "over the violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws."

Speaking on the incident, Naqvi wrote on X, "The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup."

Following the match, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha chose not to attend the post-match presentation, and for the press conference, head coach Mike Hesson was sent to face the media.

During the presser, Hesson broke the silence about Salman's absence while expressing his disappointment about India refraining from engaging in the customary handshake when his side made attempts towards it. Hesson did not directly pin Salman's absence due to the incident that took place after the match, but alluded to it obliquely.

"We were ready to shake hands. We are obviously disappointed that our opposition did not do that. We sort of went over there to shake hands, but they had already gone to the changing room. That was a disappointing way for the match to finish. We were willing to shake hands. We were keen to shake hands at the end of the match, but that did not happen, and that was pretty much the end of it," Hesson said.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first and were reduced to 6/2. A 39-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan (40 in 44 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (17 in 15 balls, with three fours) stabilised the innings a bit, but India reduced Pakistan to 97/8. A late blitz from Shaheen Shah Afridi (33* in 16 balls, with four sixes) took them to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Axar Patel (2/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) getting two wickets. Hardik got one wicket.

During the run-chase, India lost two wickets within the powerplay, with Abhishek Sharma's fine cameo of 31 (in 13 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) giving India a solid headstart. Later, a 56-run stand between Suryakumar (47* in 37 balls, with five fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 31 balls, with two fours) brought back some stability. It was Suryakumar who did the majority of the striking later, sticking around with Shivam Dube (10*) till the end and taking India to a win with seven wickets and 25 balls left.

Kuldeep Yadav won the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. Now, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two matches.

