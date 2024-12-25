Test series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to begin on Thursday

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], December 25 : Zimbabwe is set to host Afghanistan in an eagerly anticipated Test series, beginning on Thursday. The first Test will take place from December 26 to 30, followed by the second Test from January 2 to 6. Both matches will be held at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, as per Wisden.

This series marks a significant milestone for Zimbabwe, as it will be their first Boxing Day Test at home in 28 years. The last time Zimbabwe played a Boxing Day Test on home soil was in 1996, against England, which ended in a rain-affected draw in Harare. Furthermore, the second Test will be Zimbabwe's first-ever New Year's Test, both at home and internationally.

Prior to the Test series, Afghanistan secured victories in the T20I series, winning 2-1, and swept the ODI series 2-0. This sets the stage for a competitive Test series between the two teams.

Both teams have named squads featuring seven uncapped players each, highlighting a blend of fresh talent and seasoned players. For Zimbabwe, Ben Curran, brother of England internationals Sam and Tom Curran, has earned his first call-up, adding an exciting dimension to the squad.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's squad sees the return of star player Rashid Khan to the Test format after an absence of nearly four years. His inclusion is a significant boost for the visitors as they prepare for the challenging series ahead.

The upcoming matches promise to be a thrilling encounter as both teams bring their best to the field, eager to make their mark in this historic series.

Zimbabwe squad: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Dion Myers, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brandon Mavuta, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Takudzwa Chataira, Trevor Gwandu

Afghanistan squad: Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ismat Alam, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Naveed Zadran, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Zahir Shehzad, Zia-ur-Rehman.

