Test stars absent as Australia announce T20I squad for Pakistan series

Melbourne [Australia], October 28 : Australia named a 13-player squad for next month's three-match T20I series at home against Pakistan, with the captain's name yet to be announced due to their regular leaders being absent for Test cricket duties.

There is no room for Australia's Test stars as they will continue their preparation for the crucial five-match Test series against India that starts on November 22, meaning the Aussies will need to find a new skipper for the Pakistan series.

Fast bowling trio Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson all return to the squad after recovering from injury, with white-ball regulars Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Josh Inglis also named for the series that commences in Brisbane on November 14, as per ICC.

Regular white-ball skipper Mitch Marsh and Test captain Pat Cummins will be in Perth ahead of the opening Test against India, leaving selectors with the chance to appoint a new player to lead the side for the first time against Pakistan.

Selection Chair George Bailey is looking forward to seeing what the group can produce in the absence of many of their first-choice player away on Test duties.

"This group of players have all represented Australia in T20 cricket, so we look forward to them continuing to enhance their international experience throughout this series. We are excited by the mix of experience combined with those closer to the start of their international journeys," Bailey said as quoted by ICC.

"It is particularly encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer and Nathan back in the national setup. It's another opportunity for them to continue to show their ability on the international stage, as they have done in the past," he added.

Australia T20I squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Series schedule:

First T20I: November 14, Brisbane

Second T20I: November 16, Sydney

Third T20I: November 18, Hobart.

