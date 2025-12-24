Test Twenty launches Coach Equity Programme

Dubai [UAE], December 24 : In a move that promises to transform cricket's ecosystem, Test Twenty's parent company Parity Sports, on Wednesday, announced a 'Coach Equity Programme' that will offer real equity participation to cricket coaches globally, a release said.

The Test Twenty is a unique format of the game, with four innings of 20 overs. The programme, launched in the spirit of Christmas, represents a paradigm shift in how cricket will recognise and reward those who shape the sport's future, the release said.

For the first time in cricket history, coaches will not be merely contributors to the game but will be invited to become stakeholders in the platform they help build.

Under the initiative, coaches will earn Coach Equity Points (CEPs), a digital reward mechanism designed to recognise their tangible contributions to the Test Twenty ecosystem. By introducing and encouraging young cricketers to enter a system built on fairness, transparency, and merit, coaches will play a direct role in widening access to genuine opportunity.

CEPs will accumulate over the course of a season and will be converted into actual equity in Parity Sports, the IP owning company of Test Twenty, at the end of each cycle, making coaches real shareholders. This model will ensure that those who help shape the talent pipeline share in the value it creates.

Madan Lal, World Cup-winning Indian cricketer and a former cricket coach, emphasised the transformational impact on cricket's development structure, expressing, "The Test Twenty Coach Equity Programme is more than just an initiative; it is a transformational shift that finally places grassroots coaches at the heart of cricket's growth. By giving them a stake in the ecosystem, we are not just acknowledging their contribution, we're elevating it."

Niranjan Shah, former BCCI Secretary, reflected on how the initiative aligns with Test Twenty's broader vision for the sport, sharing, "As someone who has seen the evolution of cricket over decades, I believe the Test Twenty format is both a visionary step forward and a defining chapter in cricket's story. It bridges the timeless spirit of Test cricket with the energy of modern play, offering young talent from every corner of the world a true stage to rise."

Aakash Chopra, former Indian cricketer and leading cricket commentator, highlighted the historic nature of recognising grassroots coaching contributions, adding, "For too long, grassroots coaches have been the unsung heroes behind every star player. Test Twenty's initiative finally gives them a stake in the future they help build, and it's a revolutionary move for the sport," he said, according to the release.

Leading figures from international cricket have hailed the move as transformational. Phil Simmons, Head Coach of Bangladesh and former head coach of Afghanistan, Ireland, and West Indies, commented on the programme's significance for coaching professionals worldwide, saying, "This is not just another initiative; it's a profound shift in how we see cricket's growth. By bringing coaches into the equity circle, Test Twenty is ensuring that those who cultivate talent are rewarded and empowered. It is a game-changing vision."

Speaking on the announcement, Gaurav Bahirvani, Founder and CEO of Test Twenty, shares, "Before the crowds, before the caps, before the country, there is always a grassroots coach. The one who finds you early, believes when no one else does, shapes your game on empty grounds and then fades from the story. Cricketing nations are built by coaches, but remembered by players. Yet history has rewarded them with little more than applause. This programme is our way of rewriting that equation quietly, respectfully, and permanently."

The initiative represents a fundamental rethinking of cricket's ecosystem, designed to be merit-led rather than political, inclusive in opportunity yet selective in impact, simple to enter yet powerful to grow into, and anchored in long-term value rather than instant gratification. This approach will shift recognition from visibility to contribution, and from participation to genuine ownership.

The programme is structured as an invitation rather than an application process, opening doors to grassroots coaches across the world who are shaping the next generation of cricketers. Individual coaching champions, academy coaches, academy leaders, or personal mentors of young talent from global cities, small towns, or remote corners of the world are all welcome to participate. Interested coaches are invited to begin a conversation by writing to coach@testtwenty.com, with no forms or public enrolment required, only dialogue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor