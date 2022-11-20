"Tests always far above white-ball cricket," says Australia pacer Mitchell Starc

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc believes that Test cricket is "far above" the other formats and to ensure he can continue his red-ball career, he suggested a staggered white-ball retirement.

Even though Australia ultimately prevailed, the margin of victory was insufficient, which enabled England to advance to the semifinals when they defeated Sri Lanka later in the day. After their World Cup performance, the hosts had to leave the competition, and Starc's exclusion became a topic of discussion.

After getting a four-wicket haul in Australia's win over England in the second ODI on Saturday, the bowler said he doesn't think playing three formats is something that he can [continue] for a long period of time moving forward.

Starc will be essential to Australia's preparations for the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in India the following year. He also hopes to compete in the 2024 World Cup, but these two competitions could put a stop to his desire to participate in the white-ball format because he has already made it clear that he wants to conserve energy for Test cricket.

"Tests always first...far above white-ball [cricket]. I'll decide on the rest as I go, where my body is at and how I feel about it. I would love to, selection and form pending, continue playing Test cricket as long as I can," ESPNcricinfo quoted Australia pacer Mitchell Starc as saying.

"It's certainly impossible at the moment to play every game as a three-format player. We've seen that over the last few years, sometimes there are two Australian teams playing at the same time in different continents in different formats. They see a break and put a series on. I think having those periods of time to rest may help me keep bowling at decent speeds for a period of time. I don't think playing three formats is something I can [continue] for a long period of time moving forward now," Starc added.

Many believe that Starc's decision to skip the IPL has impeded his development as a T20 bowler. But he doesn't regret it because the relaxation and break have greatly improved his performance in Test cricket, which is still his top goal.

"It may have [hampered T20 bowling] but if I'd gone there, having no break and playing 12 months of the year, what does that affect? Do I break down? Does it affect my red-ball cricket? You can't just sit there and go 'he should go to the IPL' because he'd be a better T20 bowler. What's the downside of that? Do I give away a format of the game because I'm playing 12 months of the year? In my mind, I don't regret any of those decisions not to go. I wouldn't change it," said the Australian pacer.

"I feel like particularly last year if I take my Test cricket from the last 12-18 months, and how that's benefited from the break that I've had through IPL periods, that's paid for itself I guess. It's always been my decision, and that is part of the reason that I do it, to give myself that break physically and mentally. And the other side of it is to see and spend time with my wife [Alyssa Healy] away from cricket. It's hard enough juggling one cricket schedule, let alone two," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

