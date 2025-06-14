Oakland [US] June 14 : A match-winning partnership between Calvin Savage and Devon Conway, supported by brilliant spells from Adam Milne and Noor Ahmad, along with exceptional fielding from Daryl Mitchell and Faf du Plessis, ensured the Texas Super Kings began their campaign in the Major League Cricket (MLC) with a thrilling 3-run victory over MI New York at the Oakland Coliseum.

According to a release from MLC, MI New York's skipper Nicholas Pooran opted to field first on the drop-in turf at MLC's newest venue that had just witnessed a high-octane run-fest a day ago when Unicorns' Finn Allen shattered many records.

At the 12-over mark in the Super Kings' innings, it seemed like Pooran's decision was paying off, as the Men in yellow were struggling at 97/5 after losing wickets in quick succession.

However, while wickets tumbled at one end, a resilient Devon Conway held firm at the other. His perseverance paid off when he was joined by Calvin Savage, and the duo stitched together a vital 79-run partnership in 7.5 overs, propelling their team to a competitive total of 185/6. Conway scored 66 off 44 deliveries, including 5 sixes, before falling in the final over, while Savage remained unbeaten with a half-century, striking 4 maximums in the process.

MI New York's response began rather shakily, losing both their openers Agni Chopra and Quinton De Kock early. Shortly after, their skipper, Nicholas Pooranone of the world's top T20 playersholed out to Daryl Mitchell for just 6 in Noor Ahmad's first over.

However, Kiwi star Michael Bracewell and U.S. captain Monank Patel mounted a coordinated counterattack, reviving MI New York's hopes with a 97-run stand for the fourth wicket in just 8 overs. Bracewell was cruising on 38 off 21 deliveries before falling to Adam Milnecourtesy of a flying Faf du Plessis, who pulled off what might be the catch of the tournament.

With 64 needed off 40 balls, West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard joined a well-set Monank Patel at the crease. Pollard turned the heat on and looked well on course to finish things off quickly when he smashed 18 off the first four deliveries he faced from Daryl Mitchell.

However, in the same over, his lack of awareness cost him dearlycaught strolling between the wickets, he was run out by Mitchell, reopening the window of opportunity for the Texans.

Mitchell's presence of mind didn't stop therehe also ran out Monank Patel off his very next delivery, triggering huge celebrations across the field.

Though Tajinder Singh provided a late push for MI New York, Patel's dismissal proved to be the final nail in the coffin. Daryl Mitchell successfully defended 9 runs in the final over, sealing a dramatic victory for the Texas Super Kings in the 2025 season's opening thriller.

Calvin Savage was deservedly named Player of the Match for his explosive, unbeaten 53 that lifted the Super Kings to a match-winning total.

Next up, the Texas Super Kings face the Los Angeles Knight Riders, while MI New York take on the San Francisco Unicorns in Sunday's double-header.

Match Summary: Texas Superkings won by 3 runs (with 0 balls remaining)

Texas Superkings: 185/6 ( Devon Conway 65, Calvin Savage 53, M Bracewell 34/2, Ehsan Adil 36/1)

MI New York: 182/8( Monank Patel 62, Michael Bracewell 38, Keiron Pollard 32, Adam Milne 22/3, Noor Ahmad 33/1).

