"Thank you for enthralling T20 performances": PM Modi wishes Ravindra Jadeja as he bids adieu to T20Is

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated cricketer Ravindra Jadeja for his enthralling performances, after the star all-rounder announced curtains on his illustrious T20I career after India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Wishing him good luck for his future endeavours, PM Modi said cricket lovers admire his stylish stroke play, spin and superb fielding.

"Dear @imjadeja, You have performed exceptionally as an all-rounder. Cricket lovers admire your stylish stroke play, spin and superb fielding. Thank you for the enthralling T20 performances over the years. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead," PM Modi poster on X.

Jadeja took to his official social media handle and announced his retirement from the T20 Internationals after clinching the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title on Saturday.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support," Jadeja posted on Instagram.

Jadeja made his T20I debut in February 2009 against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder played a total of 74 matches where he managed to snap 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and went on to score a total of 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16 in the shortest format of the game.

The 35-year-old's best bowling performance came against Scotland in the 2021's ICC T20 World Cup where he took three wickets and conceded just 15 runs in his spell of four overs at the Dubai International Stadium. On the other hand, with the bat, his best knock came against England in 2022 where he smashed 46 runs off 29 balls which helped the Men in Blue to a victory by 49 runs.

A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

Proteas were once again left heartbroken, yet to win an ICC title. Meanwhile, India has ended its 11-year-long ICC trophy drought, winning their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. India is the first team to have captured the title undefeated.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game.

A quick fire fifty by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from Indi, as the equation just asked Proteas to score 30 runs off the last 30 balls. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a splendid turnaround in death overs, restricting SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance.

After securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India ended its ICC trophy drought.

