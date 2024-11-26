Thank you for showing trust in me: Moeen Ali on joining KKR ahead of IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], November 26 : England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Tuesday reflected on his move to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and thanked the team management for showing trust in him.

The Kolkata-based franchise roped in Moeen Ali at his base price of Rs 2 crore during the recently concluded IPL 20525 mega-auction.

In a video shared on KKR's X handle, Moeen Ali said that he is excited to be joining the Knight Riders. The Englishman also hoped that he could perform when got a chance.

"Hi guys, really excited to be joining KKR. The family, the team, the environment, it's an amazing place to play, I know. I want to say thank you to Bravo and all the staff for showing trust in me and hopefully, I can perform when I get a chance. And lastly, Ami KKR," Moeen Ali said in a video shared on KKR's X handle.

Can't wait to see you in purple and gold, Moeen! 💜 pic.twitter.com/KVXCUq4Mnw— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 26, 2024

Moeen played 8 matches and 48 innings in the previous season of the cash-rich tournament, taking just two wickets at an economy rate of 8.88 and an average of 35.50.

With the bat, he scored 128 runs in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 130.61.

The English spinner played 67 IPL matches and picked up 35 wickets at an economy rate of 7.07. While batting, he scored 1162 runs in IPL at a strike rate of 141.53.

KKR Squad: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 23.75 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs. 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs. 2 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.50 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs. 3 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs. 1.80 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs. 30 lakh), Rovman Powell (Rs. 1.50 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs. 75 lakh), Spencer Johnson (Rs. 2.80 crore), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs. 30 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs. 1.50 lakh), Anukul Roy (Rs. 40 lakh), Moeen Ali (Rs. 2 crore), Umran Malik (Rs. 75 lakh).

