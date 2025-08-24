"Thank you Pujji bhai": Shubman Gill congratulates Pujara on his retirement

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill expressed a heartfelt message for Cheteshwar Pujara, who called up on his international career on Sunday.

The 37-year-old ended as India's eighth-highest run-getter in the Test format, with 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60 with 19 centuries to his name.

The batter who was crucial during India's prolific Test run during the late 2010s was known for his fighting knocks in adverse conditions and his ability to soak in the pressure through classic Test match batting. He featured in the World Test Championship Finals of 2021 and 2023.

Shubman Gill wrote on his X handle, "Thank you, Pujji bhai."

Anil Kumble, who coached India between 2016 and 2017, commended Pujara for his on-field contributions.

"Congratulations on a fantastic career! You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game, @cheteshwar1. We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field. You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you, and may you continue to shine in your second innings! Best wishes to you, Puja, Aditi, and your Dad. Well Done," Kumble wrote in an X post.

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj hailed Pujara and said, "Your dedication and hard work have always inspired us. Thank you and all the best."

Former India batter VVS Laxman recalled Pujara's gritty Gabba knock in 2021, during which he overcame hostile pace bowling to help India secure a historic win.

"From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance. His courage, grit and determination stood out, and the body blows that he took in the Gabba test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for me, willing to give everything he has for his country. Well done @cheteshwar1 and wish you a happy and joyous second innings," Laxman posted on his X account.

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane also congratulated Pujara on his career, "Congratulations, Pujji, on a wonderful career. Loved every moment of playing alongside you and will always cherish our special Test wins together. Best wishes for the second innings," Rahane wrote in an Instagram story.

Cheteshwar Pujara made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010. He is most remembered for India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21. He troubled Australia with his solid defence and technique.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan posted on his X handle, "Your grit has always spoken before your name @cheteshwar1. Big congratulations on a wonderful career. Your aggression was visible in your defence, and you've made India proud, Pujji. Wishing you the best for the second innings."

The Indian red ball stalwart in 2018/18 BGT top-scored with 521 runs in four matches at an average of 74.42, three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 193. In the 2020-21 series, he scored 271 runs from four matches at an average of 33.87, with three fifties and a best score of 77.

In the final Test at The Gabba, he endured several body blows from Australian pacers, making the win even more memorable.

Apart from international cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara was a domestic legend with 21301 runs from 278 first-class games at an average of 51.82. The red ball veteran slammed 66 tons and 81 half-centuries throughout his first-class career with a best score of 352.

