"Thanks to PBKS team for believing in me": Ashutosh Sharma following IPL 2024 clash against DC

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 5 : After playing a major role in the victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) right-hand batter Ashutosh Sharma thanked the franchise for believing in him.

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh's brutal power-hitting stunned GT and helped PBKS register the highest successful chase in the ongoing IPL 2024 as they defeated last year's finalists by 3 wickets here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

The 25-year-old batter scored 31 runs from 17 balls at a strike rate of 182.35 and helped his side clinch a 3-wicket win over Gujarat. The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer slammed 3 fours and a six during his time on the crease.

The right-hand batter asserted that he was normal while batting and kept believing that he could do this.

"I would like to thank the PBKS team for believing in me so much. Feels so good to perform and more importantly the team won, so I am happy about it. Shikhar paaji believed in me so much. I was normal and kept believing that I could do it," Ashutosh said in the post-match presentation.

Ashutosh further stated that he had belief in himself as he had won games for his home team from the pressure situations.

"To Sanjay sir I will thank him so much and he believed in me. He told me a lot of good things. I was normal and believed that I could do it because I had won games for my home team. Back home I was training with Amay Khurasiya sir. He told me when you get a chance you will become a hero," the right-hand batter added.

Summarizing the match, Gill struck the highest individual score of the IPL 2024 - 89* and Rahul Tewatia came at the end to play a short cameo of 23* in a mere 8 delivers to power GT to 199/4 in the first inning.

In reply, Shashank Singh's (61*) blitz and Ashutosh's (31) rattled GT as they chased down the target and clinched a three-wicket victory for the Punjab Kings.

Following the win, the Punjab-based franchise stands in fifth place in the IPL 2024 standings with four points. On the other hand, Gujarat holds the sixth place with four points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor