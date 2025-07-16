Harare [Zimbabwe], July 16 : New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner reflected on the Kiwis' strong performance against South Africa in the 2nd T20 of the Tri-series on Wednesday, highlighting the partnership between Bevon Jacobs and Tim Robinson.

He noted the pressure put on the Proteas, especially during the powerplay, and expressed satisfaction with reaching 170. Santner also emphasised the importance of taking wickets consistently to put oneself in a favourable position and observed that the pitch was initially challenging for batsmen in both innings.

Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry's bowling domination restricted South Africa to 152 while chasing 174 to secure a comfortable 21-run win for New Zealand in the 2nd match of the Tri-series at Harare on Wednesday.

A fifty for Tim Robinson and an impact innings from Bevon Jacobs powered New Zealand to 173-5 in their 20 overs.

Mitchell Santner said in the post-match presentation, "It was a great team performance. That partnership from Bev [Bevon Jacobs] and Robbo [Tim Robinson] was outstanding. The Proteas were put under pressure, especially in the powerplay. To get to 170, we were reasonable happy. We had to bowl well, and we saw in both innings that if you can keep taking wickets throughout, you're gonna be in a good place. Once you got in, you were able to capitalize, looked like a pretty tough wicket to start on in both innings."

Tim Robinson was the star with the bat for New Zealand, making a brilliant 75 in 57 balls. He was named Player of the Match for his brilliance with the bat. Speaking on his performance, he said, "It feels great to contribute to a win; it's always fantastic."

Tim Robinson said in the post-match presentation, "I obviously feel great. To contribute to a win is always fantastic. We got off to a rough start there, to keep going there with Bev was really nice. Credit to the Proteas bowlers, they bowled really well, especially when new batters came in. Bev and I were discussing to take it deep. It was a good wicket, and the ball seemed to fly. I thought it was a good surface. It was difficult to start, but once you got in, you could trust the wicket; it was beautiful to bat."

Robinson made a fifty while Jacobs made a 30-ball 44. The unbeaten 103-run partnership between Robinson and the debutant Jacobs for New Zealand was the difference when the Black Caps found themselves five down for just 70.

Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa as he grabbed two wickets and gave away 38 runs in his four overs with an economy of 9.50.

Brief score: New Zealand 173/5 (Tim Robinson 75*, Bevon Jacobs 44*; Kwena Maphaka 2/38). Vs South Africa 152/10 (Dewald Brevis 35, George Linde 30; Jacob Duffy 3/20).

