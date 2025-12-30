Sydney [Australia], December 30 : Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden blasted at Australia's top order, calling their scorecard "unacceptable" and criticising Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green for struggling with basic techniques.

Hayden's comments come after Australia lost to England in the fourth Ashes Test. The match ended in just two days, and Australia were bowled out for 152 and 132 in both innings.

No Australian batter reached 50 in the match. Seamer Michael Neser top-scored for Australia in the first innings, while Travis Head managed the most runs in the third innings.

"That's an unacceptable scorecard. I don't care if it was 50 millimetres of grass. You need to be better than that. Head, Weatherald, Labuschagne, Khawaja, Carey, Green; they're all at sea with their basic techniques. The only technical thing I see is coming from our bowlers, who look more technically sound than our batters. Why is that?" Matthew Hayden said on the All Over Bar The Cricket podcast, as quoted from the Sydney Morning Herald.

Hayden also said he isn't a fan of Australia's batting coach, Michael Di Venuto, feeling that it has impacted Australian Test development and technical skills, especially in subcontinent conditions. Hayden believes the team's batting hasn't adapted well beyond green wickets.

"I'm not a fan of him. It's not a personal thing," Hayden said of Di Venuto. "I just think for too long there has been an influence in this group around batting, and I don't feel it's served the development of the team or the technical element of Test cricket. Not just on green wickets but in the subcontinent, where we've been competitive but haven't had the skill sets required to cope in those conditions."

"The faceless man in this cricket team is always an issue. Michael Di Venuto has been there at least five years. We need some generationally different voices in that mentality of how you play," he added.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers for Australia. Neser also shared a half-century stand with Cameron Green (17) before a run out triggered another collapse ending in an all-out.

England was bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six).

A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again highlighting the pitch's venomous, treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs.

Aussies led by 174 runs, setting an easy 175 to win for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the top bowlers for England.

In the run chase, England started well with a half-century stand between Zak Crawley (37 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (34 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and a 47-run stand for the third wicket between Crawley and Jacob Bethell (40 in 46 balls, with five fours).

Australia did fight back a bit, reducing England from 112/2 to 165/6, but the pair of Harry Brook (18*) and Jamie Smith (3*) guided their team to a memorable win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor