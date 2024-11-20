New Delhi [India], November 20 : Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting pointed out that star India batter Virat Kohli is popular in Australia because of his passionate and aggressive approach to the game, especially to its longest format.

After a disastrous home season with the bat against Bangladesh and New Zealand and underwhelming Test numbers over the years, which includes just two centuries, Virat would be making his fifth and one of his toughest tours to Australia. All the speculation around Virat's form, future in Test cricket and lack of centuries have not affected his hype in Australia as newspapers feature posters and attractive images/slogans highlighting the larger-than-life status the batter enjoys in Australia.

Ponting spoke with host Sanjana Ganesan on the most recent episode of The ICC Review and the Australian legend spoke glowingly of the former India captain ahead of the upcoming battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

"Kohli is a star," Ponting said as quoted by ICC.

"He is a superstar, has been a superstar of the game for so long. He is passionate about the way that he plays. He is passionate about his team. He wants to win and he plays with his heart on his sleeve," he added.

For Ponting, Kohli's appeal lies not just in his skill, but in the way he embodies competitive passion on the field. He adds that this emotional and aggressive style is appreciated by Australian fans, as it aligns with their values on the sporting field.

Ponting points out that this admiration from Australian fans is not given lightly; it is earned.

"That is what superstar players generate and create all around the world. And there is lots of different degrees of that," he explains.

Kohli has an impeccable Test record in Australian conditions, racking up 1352 runs across 25 innings at an impressive average of 54.08 with six hundreds to his name. He captained his side to a historic win in 2018/19, when India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia.

"You talk about the media here and the following that Virat has in Australia. That is on the back of having been here and played well in the past," said Ponting.

While fans and media amplify the intensity, Ponting acknowledges that the pressures on international cricket stars vary across different cultures and countries.

Comparing Kohli's reception in Australia to Steve Smith's experience in England, Ponting says: "You think about other players like when Steve Smith goes to the UK (United Kingdom) and gets booed when he walks onto the ground. I mean, that's all part of, I guess, the theatre that comes with international sports."

Ponting also reflects on Kohli's leadership qualities and how he shoulders the burden for his team, regardless of the situation.

"I had a look at what Ravi (Shastri, the former head coach of India with Kohli as captain) had to say about being the man that wanted to take all the bullets in Australia last time," Ponting recalled, referencing Kohli's previous tours to Australia. "And that is what you expect from your leaders and your star players," he added.

"When you travel abroad, and you know that the country's against you, and you know the home media's against you, you need to have your senior players stand up and be the protectors, if you like, of the younger players in that side," Ponting added.

This stature and the ability to mentor fellow players is crucial in a game where emotional resilience can be as important as physical demands and skill.

Kohli would not be alone in this leadership role though and Ponting highlighted how important it will be for other senior players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to set the tone for India in Australia.

"So I have got no doubt that's the way Virat will approach this tour, Rohit Sharma will approach this tour, Bumrah will approach this tour. The senior guys really need to stand up and lead the way," Ponting signed off.

Virat's form from 2016-2019 is among the greatest peaks in the longest format, having made 4,208 runs in 43 Tests and 69 innings at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties. It was during this period he smashed seven double centuries, the most by a captain in Tests, a record which still stands.

But things have changed a decade later. This year in 19 matches across international formats, Virat has just scored 488 runs at a shockingly low average of 20.33, with just two half-centuries in 25 innings and best score of 76.

Since 2020, Virat has faced an elongated lean patch in the whites, scoring 1838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, comprising just two centuries and nine fifties.

Virat has had a horrific home Test season this year against Bangladesh and New Zealand, in which he scored just 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33 with just one fifty. In the latest ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, Kohli slipped out of the top-20 list for the first time in 10 years.

The trip to Australia could spark another fire in Virat's mind as he has thrived against them historically. In 13 Tests in Australia, Virat has scored 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08, with six centuries and four fifties. His best score is 169.

Across all formats in Australia, Virat has scored 3,426 runs at an average of 56.16, with 11 centuries and 19 fifties in 70 innings. His best score is 169.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

