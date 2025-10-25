"That's what you expect in Australia": Rohit Sharma on facing tough conditions Down Under after Sydney win

Sydney [Australia], October 25 : After his scintillating century against Australia at Sydney during the third ODI, Indian batter Rohit Sharma said that difficult conditions and top-class bowlers are expected in Australia, and he was confident in his head about how he was going about his business in the series.

Rohit's 50th international century, along with Virat's 74*, were the highlights of India's nine-wicket win over Australia, during which the Men in Blue prevented a whitewash, secured a consolation win by chasing down 237 set by Australia, thanks to a 168-run unbeaten partnership between Rohit and Virat. Australia has won the three-match ODI series by 2-1.

Rohit, who got the 'Player of the Match', was also crowned the 'Player of the Series' for his 202 runs at an average of 101.00, including a gritty 73 at Adelaide and this explosive 121* at Sydney.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "That is what you expect in Australia. It is not going to be easy, the bowlers are quality. You've got to understand the situation, understand the condition and see what best you can do. And that is what I was trying to do whenever I had the opportunity in the middle. I had not played for a long time. I had good prep before coming in here. I was slightly confident in my head about how I would go in this tournament."

Rohit said that while India could not win the series, there is still plenty of positives to take for a young team, which has many members making their first tour to Australia.

"When I came for the first time in this squad, I remember how the seniors around me were there to help us. And it is our job now to make sure that we pass on the right message. Never easy travelling abroad and playing cricket. So, whatever little experience that we got, it is important to pass on that and make sure they handle it pretty well. The guys are pretty talented. It is just about understanding how they want to play. When you come to places like this, you need a game plan in your mind before you start. It is important to do that," he added.

Rohit, who also has the joint-most centuries (nine) in ODIs by an Indian against Australia, and over 2,600 runs in ODIs at an average of 59.29 in 49 matches, with 10 fifties to go along, said he likes coming to play in Australia and at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he played a memorable knock of 66 during the 2008 Commonwealth Bank tri-nation series final one. At SCG, he has made 454 runs in six ODIs, averaging over 90, with two centuries and two fifties each.

"It is a great ground, great crowd, great pitch as well. So, when you come to places like this, you want to challenge yourself as a batter, as a player. And that is what I expected. I never thought for one second that it was going to be easy. I love doing what I do. And I hope I continue to do that," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. A 61-run stand between skipper Mitchell Marsh (41 in 50 balls, with five fours and a six) and Travis Head (29 in 25 balls, with six fours) started off things for Australia.

Matt Short contributed a knock of 30 in 41 balls, with two fours, and a 59-run stand between Matt Renshaw (56 in 58 balls, with two fours) and Alex Carey (24 in 37 balls, with a four) took the Aussies to 183/3. But from there, Aussies collapsed to 236 all out in 46.4 overs, with Harshit Rana (4/39 in 8.4 overs), Washington Sundar (2/44) being the pick of the bowlers and Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav getting one each.

In the 237 run-chase, India was off to a solid start with a 69-run opening stand between Shubman Gill (24 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six). From there, something happened that fans had waited for all series, as Rohit Sharma (121* in 125 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) and Virat Kohli (74* in 81 balls, with seven fours) put on an unbeaten 168-run partnership and achieved several milestones, winning the match with nine wickets still in hand.

Rohit won the 'Player of the Match' award and the 'Player of the Series' award as well for top-scoring in the series with 202 runs, including a century and a fifty each.

