The Ashes 2025–26 Schedule: Australia vs England Full Fixtures, Squads, Match Timings, Venues, LIVE Streaming Details and All You Need to Know

Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: The Ashes 2025-26 will begin with the opening Test between Australia and England at Perth Stadium on Friday, November 21, 2025. Australia will defend the Ashes urn under captain Steven Smith. England, led by Ben Stokes, will seek their first series win in Australia since 2010-11. The series will air on Star Sports network channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Ashes 2025–26 Full Schedule

Test Dates Venue City Time (IST) 1st Test Nov 21–25 Perth Stadium Perth 7:50 AM 2nd Test Dec 4–8 The Gabba Brisbane 9:30 AM 3rd Test Dec 17–21 Adelaide Oval Adelaide 5:30 AM 4th Test Dec 26–30 MCG Melbourne 5:30 AM 5th Test Jan 4–8 SCG Sydney 5:30 AM

Australia have announced their XI for the Perth Test. Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett will make their Test debuts. Cameron Green returns to the middle order, while Beau Webster has been left out. Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland will take charge of the pace attack, and Nathan Lyon will lead the spin unit.

Australia squad (1st Test):

Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Beau Webster

Australia playing XI (1st Test):

Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland

England announced their 12-member squad on Wednesday, November 19. The side left out Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue. Ollie Pope is expected to continue at number three. It remains uncertain whether Shoaib Bashir will feature in the final XI or if England will go with an all-pace attack of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse.

England squad:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Will Jacks