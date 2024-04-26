"The ball was stopping...": RCB's Swapnil Singh after win over SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 : Following his side's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowling all-rounder Swapnil Singh said that the ball was stopping and the team felt that their 207-run target was defendable.

A collective effort from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed a 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. RCB ended their six-match losing streak with a strong outing in all facets of the game. The pitch falling on the slower side played in the favour of the visitors.

Following the game in a post-match press conference, Swapnil said that his debut for RCB was a great experience.

"We won the game, that was important," he added.

Furthermore, on the nature of the wicket, Swapnil explained, "The ball was stopping. Our main aim as spinners was to spin the ball. For fast bowlers, the strategy was to go for slowers. We knew that they were going to come hard at us and they did."

"Yes, it was defendable (the target). The wicket was stopping when we were batting. The dew was not there. We just wanted to hit our lengths," he added.

Swapnil admitted that the tempo in the team changes after a victory.

"It feels good. We missed the last game (against KKR) by a run. Everyone would be happy, but a long way to go," he concluded.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Faf Du Plessis (25 in 12 balls, with three fours and a six) and Virat Kohli got the team off to a blazing start in the powerplay. After a slowdown post-powerplay, Rajat Patidar (50 in 20 balls, with two fours and five sixes) injected life into the RCB's innings. Virat was dismissed for 51 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and a six, and failed to capitalise on his fine start during the powerplay. Despite some quick wickets, cameos from Cameron Green (37* in 20 balls with five fours) and Swapnil Singh (12* in six balls, with a four and six) took RCB to 206/7 in their 20 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) and T Natrajan (2/39) were the top bowlers for SRH. Pat Cummins and Mayank Markande took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Except for Abhishek Sharma (31 in 13 balls with three fours and two sixes), none of the previous heroes for SRH, be it Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen or Nitish Reddy made an impact. Skipper Cummins (31 in 15 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Shahbaz Ahmed (40 in 37 balls, with a four and six) did put up a fight, but SRH was skittled out for 171 in their 20 overs.

Green (2/12) and Karn Sharma (2/29) were the top bowlers for RCB. Swapnil Singh also took two wickets for 40 runs. Will Jacks and Yash Dayal also got a wicket each.

Rajat Patidar took home the 'Player of the Match' for his quickfire fifty.

RCB is at the bottom of the points table with two wins, seven losses, and four points. SRH is in the third spot with five wins, three losses, and 10 points.

