"The coach asked us whatever we do, to do it with conviction": Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi

London [UK] June 13 : After stumps on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa, at Lord's Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi believed they were still in the game, the bowlers did well, the coach wanted them to play with conviction, and they aimed to change the game's outcome, after getting bowled out for 138 in the first innings.

Australia fought back and ended Day 2 on 144/8, extending their lead to 218 runs in the World Test Championship Finals, against South Africa at the Home of Cricket in London on Thursday.

"We were still in the game. They did bowl really well, but at the end of the day, we still had a job to do. The coach asked us whatever we do, to do it with conviction, and if you go out, go out on your own terms. You can also be that guy to turn the game around for the team, that was the mindset," Lungi Ngidi said after stumps on Day 2.

Ngidi felt the first innings challenging, and he felt nervous after tea, but with Bavuma's guidance, he found his rhythm and kept going.

"It was tough in the first innings, there was no rhythm, it looked like I was fighting a lot while bowling. Couple of nerves coming back after tea, especially knowing who the guys were in the middle, but he (Bavuma) was asking me to do certain things, I just said let me get into my spell, let me get some rhythm and once I felt it was clicking I just kept running with it."

"It was pretty exciting, I could hear my name in one of the corners, that's what actually gives you energy when you are bowling such a long spell, the crowd gets behind and you keep going. We are in a good position now, two balls can wrap it up, and we are focusing on that. If we are chasing anything under 230.. It won't be easy with the bowling line-up they have, but we want to give ourselves the best chance," he added.

Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas on Day 2 as he grabbed three important wickets. Rabada picked up five wickets for 51 runs in the first innings to help the Proteas bowl out the Baggy Greens for 212 runs on Wednesday followed by three wickets in the second innings at the end of Day 2, and became fifth leading wicket taker for SA across all formats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor