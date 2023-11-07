"The dropped catches were the key": Hashmatullah Shahidi after 3-wicket loss against Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : After Afghanistan's disappointing three-wicket loss against Australia in the 39th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, Hashmatullah Shahidi said that it was unbelievable for them to concede a defeat in today's game.

Speaking at the post-match award ceremony, Shahidi said that they were in the game after the Afghani bowlers started very well but dropping catches hurt them.

He praised Glenn Maxwell and said that the Aussie all-rounder did not stop and played every kind of shot and deserves credit.

Afghanistan skipper added that they will try to come back strong against South Africa in their forthcoming match.

In the end, Shahidi hailed Ibrahim Zadran for his 129-run knock and said that the Afghan opener should be proud of himself for being the first Afghan with a WC hundred.

"Very disappointed. Cricket is a funny game, it was unbelievable for us. We were in the game, our bowlers started very well and the dropped chances hurt us. After that, Maxwell didn't stop, he played every kind of shot and I can give credit to him. I think the dropped catches were the key, after that Maxwell played really well. Our bowlers tried their best but they didn't give any chance to us. Proud of the team, but we will be disappointed tonight. We didn't think it would be this way, part of the game. This is cricket. We will try to come back strong against South Africa. He (Ibrahim Zadran) must be proud of himself, I am also proud that he is the first Afghan with a WC hundred," Shahidi said.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Zadran held one end steady while Rahmat Shah (30), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), and Azmatullah Omarzai (22) made valuable contributions to take Afghanistan near the 230-run mark.

Then in the final few overs, Zadran accelerated while Rashid Khan (35* in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played a cameo to take Afghanistan to 291/5 in 50 overs.

Josh Hazlewood (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket each.

In the second inning, Australia needed to chase 292 runs and was once in a spot of huge bother at 91/7, but then Glenn Maxwell joined forces with skipper Pat Cummins for a historic double-century stand.

Maxwell battled heat and cramps to smash Australia's first-ever ODI double century, ending at 201* in just 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes. Pat Cummins finished at 12*.

Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azhmatullah Omarzai got two wickets each.

Now with six wins in eight games and 12 points, Australia is in semis along with India and South Africa. Afghanistan have a game to go against South Africa and a win there will keep their hopes of semis alive. Maxwell won the 'Player of the Match' award.

