"The fact they've got to prove themselves is laughable": Ashwin on Rohit-Virat's future ahead of 2027 WC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 : Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin hailed star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their performances against South Africa, saying that all the chatter about them having to prove themselves is "laughable".

After some rust in the Australia tour, Rohit and Virat looked in full flow against South Africa at home. While Rohit scored two fluent half-centuries in the ODI series after ending the Aussie tour with a century, Virat smashed back-to-back centuries at Ranchi and Raipur. He finished with an unbeaten 60-odd in the series decider, getting the 'Player of the Series' award in India's win.

Speaking on his channel 'Ash ki Baat', Ashwin said, "They have been playing so well. What else do you want? They played well in Australia, in bouncy and quick conditions. I do not see a reason why they should not go to the 2027 WC. The fact that Rohit has worked on his fitness and come back, so props to him. The fact that Virat is batting as well as he is also shows the kind of work both of them have put in. The fact that both of them have to prove is itself a laughable thing. What do they need to prove?."

Ashwin termed Virat's 'no-look six' against Corbin Bosch and Rohit's front foot pull over mid-wicket against Lungi Ngidi as the shots of the series.

Virat ended as the top run-getter in the series with 302 runs at an average of 151.00 and a strike rate of over 117, with two centuries and a fifty. Rohit also scored 148 runs in three innings at an average of 48.66, with an SR of over 110 and two fifties.

The ''Ro-Ko' ended as the top run-getters for India in ODIs this year, with Virat making 651 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 135 and a SR of over 96.

On the other hand, Rohit scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121*.

