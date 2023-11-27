The first-ever edition of ISPL, a T10 tennis-ball cricket tournament, launched in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : In a pioneering move to bring the thrill of cricket from the streets to the stadium, the first-ever edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) will be held in March next year.

All the matches will be held in a stadium from March 2 to March 9 next year in T10 format. This unique initiative, which will feature 19 high-octane matches in Mumbai, is set to captivate fans and provide aspiring cricket talent with an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their talents on the grand stage.

The Indian Street Premier League will feature six teams, each owned by franchises representing Mumbai (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). These matches will be conducted within full-fledged stadiums, adding to the flair and grandeur for players and fans.

At the heart of ISPL lies the vision to empower the vast community of players who dream of playing cricket in top-tier stadiums like their idols. Recognising the constraints and economic challenges faced by many such talented players, ISPL aims to bridge the gap between the streets and the stadium. This tournament serves as a platform for these players to hone their skills, showcasing their potential on a national stage.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Treasurer Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of the Indian Street Premier League said, "ISPL is not just a tournament; it is a transformative journey for aspiring players. Participants will not only compete in a dynamic T10 format but will also receive invaluable coaching tips and advice from seasoned Ranji Trophy players. This mentorship opportunity aims to elevate the skills and understanding of the game among the players, creating a pathway for their future success in the world of cricket."

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Amol Kale, Core Committee Member of Indian Street Premier League, "The ISPL not only brings a dynamic and entertaining cricket format to the forefront but more importantly, it opens the gates for extraordinary talent that often goes unnoticed. It provides a vital platform for those players who dream of playing inside the stadiums, allowing them to showcase their exceptional skills to a wider audience."

Ravi Shastri, Chief Mentor, of Indian Street Premier League said, "The ISPL will offer the cricketing dreams of many a chance to flourish on a big stage. I commend the organizers for their vision and commitment to nurturing grassroots talent, and I look forward to witnessing the success stories that will undoubtedly emerge from this exciting venture."

The Indian Street Premier League promises to be a cricketing carnival, merging the spirit of the streets with the grandeur of stadium cricket. Fans, players, and cricket enthusiasts alike are invited to witness the birth of a new era in Indian cricket.

Players are invited to register for the tournament here before December 20th this year.

