"The heavy roller in innings break did the trick...": Zimbabwe skipper Raza after 10-wicket loss to India

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 13 : Following his side's 10 wicket loss to India, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said that the use of roller during the mid-inning break made the pitch better for 'Men in Blue' while batting and added that even a total of 180 would not have been enough against the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Fine half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India secure a series win over Zimbabwe after beating the hosts by 10 wickets in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Harare on Saturday.

During the post-match presentation, Raza said, "I think the wicket was a bit damp, and we thought 160 was par. But with the way they batted, even 180 would not have been enough. We keep growing and learning from each game. I think eight-ten runs more in the last 5 overs."

"There was a bit of kick and bounce, so we had to rein ourselves in at the start of the inning. The heavy roller in the innings break did the trick for them, it became a beautiful wicket and they could play on the up. There is a game tomorrow and even if we lose 3-2 then we can keep our head high," he added.

In the match, India won the toss and put Zimbabwe on field first. A fine 63-run opening stand between Wessly Madhevere (25 in 24 balls, with four boundaries) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32 in 31 balls, with three fours) gave Zimbabwe a steady start. Later, Indian bowlers started to take wickets at a regular rate, but skipper Sikandar Raza held one end steady with his knock of 46 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Zimbabwe posted 152/7 in their 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar and debutant Tushar Deshpande got a wicket each.

During the run chase, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (93* in 53 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (58* in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took India to a big win, with all 10 wickets and 28 balls in hand.

With this win, India has a 3-1 unassailable series lead over Zimbabwe, with a game to go on tomorrow.

Jaiswal secured the 'Player of the Match' for his superb knock.

