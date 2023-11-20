"The home of cricket now really is in India," says Australian Deputy PM Marles

New Delhi [India], November 20 : Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles on Monday expressed his happiness at being invited to India to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final in India, saying that it was a privilege for him to be at the game last night and remarked that the "home of cricket" is now really in India.

Marles and Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia together at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

"It was an incredible privilege for me to be at the game last night...I thank India and commend India for hosting an incredible tournament over the last six weeks. It put cricket on display to the world...In a contemporary sense, the home of cricket now really is in India," said Marles in Delhi during the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Monday.

Notably, Australia won its sixth cricket world cup played Narendra Modi stadium by defeating home crowd India in an nerve-thrilling match.

"And I think for those of us who love cricket, the pilgrimage that we all want to make now is to this country. And it was just the fulfilment of a lifelong dream for me to be able to actually watch cricket being played here, in India, and the shared love of this sport by both our countries, I think embodies, the state of our relationship," he added.

Earlier today, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, along with Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, visited and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The two Australian leaders are co-chairing the India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial dialogue with their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is being held in the national capital today during which a wide range of strategic, defence and security issues are expected to be discussed between the two countries, an official statement said.

Moreover, the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a cornerstone of the India-Australia relationship and an opportunity to progress in working together to shape the type of region they want.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor